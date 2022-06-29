12 charged in large meth and cocaine trafficking investigation in Evansville area

Officials with several law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were at multiple locations in the Evansville area on Wednesday morning making arrests in connection to a large meth and cocaine trafficking investigation.
DEA officials tell us that eight search warrants were executed in the Evansville area on Wednesday, and that one was executed in the Bowling Green, Kentucky area.
Our crew was at the scene of one of the locations in Evansville on Wednesday near the intersection of Weinbach Avenue and Sweetser Avenue, where they saw officials with the Evansville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Indiana State Police, and the DEA.
We're told that 10 Evansville residents, a Bowling Green, Kentucky resident, and a Plano, Texas resident are currently being charged in this investigation.
Officials with the justice department say 48-year-old John Byers of Bowling Green is suspected of being the leader of the Evansville-based drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of meth and cocaine around Evansville and southern Indiana.
Authorities say the following individuals are either in custody or have been ordered to appear in federal court in connection to the case:
List of suspects and charges provided by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana
|Defendant
|Charge(s)
|John Byers, 48, of Bowling Green, Kentucky
|Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine
|Lance Foster, 42, of Plano, Texas
|Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
|Octavia Finott, 38, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
|Stacey Cabell, 49, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine
|Taran Johnson, 24, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
|William Bacon, 56, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm
|Thomas Vest, 27, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm
|James Musgrave, 39, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
|Robert Brown, Jr., 51, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute cocaine
|*Tony Johnson, 31, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; felon in possession of a firearm
|Tyron Northington, 33, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute cocaine
|Antwan Hendry, 48, of Evansville
|Conspiracy to distribute cocaine
"Today was a big day to take off these individuals, with some of them having violent criminal histories, and just causing havoc in our community with dealing significant quantities of methamphetamine," said Michael Gannon, the Assistant Special Agent In Charge at the DEA's Indianapolis office, which also oversees the Evansville area.
Authorities say that in connection to the months-long drug trafficking investigation, they've seized 35 pounds of meth, about 45 grams of cocaine, and multiple firearms to date.