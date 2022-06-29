 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

12 charged in large meth and cocaine trafficking investigation in Evansville area

35 pounds of meth, 45 grams of cocaine, multiple guns seized in investigation to date

Law enforcement officials making arrests in Evansville Wednesday

Officials with several law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were at multiple locations in the Evansville area on Wednesday morning making arrests in connection to a large meth and cocaine trafficking investigation.

DEA officials tell us that eight search warrants were executed in the Evansville area on Wednesday, and that one was executed in the Bowling Green, Kentucky area.

Our crew was at the scene of one of the locations in Evansville on Wednesday near the intersection of Weinbach Avenue and Sweetser Avenue, where they saw officials with the Evansville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Indiana State Police, and the DEA.

We're told that 10 Evansville residents, a Bowling Green, Kentucky resident, and a Plano, Texas resident are currently being charged in this investigation.

Officials with the justice department say 48-year-old John Byers of Bowling Green is suspected of being the leader of the Evansville-based drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of meth and cocaine around Evansville and southern Indiana.

Authorities say the following individuals are either in custody or have been ordered to appear in federal court in connection to the case:

List of suspects and charges provided by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana

Defendant Charge(s)
John Byers, 48, of Bowling Green, Kentucky Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine
Lance Foster, 42, of Plano, Texas Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Octavia Finott, 38, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Stacey Cabell, 49, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine
Taran Johnson, 24, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
William Bacon, 56, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm
Thomas Vest, 27, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm
James Musgrave, 39, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Robert Brown, Jr., 51, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute cocaine
*Tony Johnson, 31, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; felon in possession of a firearm
Tyron Northington, 33, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute cocaine
Antwan Hendry, 48, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute cocaine

"Today was a big day to take off these individuals, with some of them having violent criminal histories, and just causing havoc in our community with dealing significant quantities of methamphetamine," said Michael Gannon, the Assistant Special Agent In Charge at the DEA's Indianapolis office, which also oversees the Evansville area.

Authorities say that in connection to the months-long drug trafficking investigation, they've seized 35 pounds of meth, about 45 grams of cocaine, and multiple firearms to date.

