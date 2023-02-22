12 suspects named in meth and fentanyl bust out of Owensboro

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise to a crest of
36.5 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam is cresting, and is forecast to fall
beginning this afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to begin to
fall later today. It will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /9 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

12 suspects named in meth and fentanyl bust out of Owensboro

Owensboro, DEA officials announce significant arrests on Wednesday morning

Officials came together in Owensboro, Kentucky on Wednesday morning to announce the seizure of large amounts of meth and fentanyl, along with multiple arrests in the investigation.

Members of the Owensboro Police Department joined by DEA officials to make the announcement on the operation, dubbed "Operation Short Circuit."

Mike Gannon with the DEA said that several search warrants were served in the Owensboro area on Wednesday, leading to multiple arrests. "Many of the individuals in this organization had very lengthy criminal histories, so it's a great deal for us to take this case down and make our community a safer place," Gannon said.

In total, OPD says six search warrants were served in Owensboro, along with two search warrants in Florida.

Through the investigation, which started back in September, Gannon said that "multi-pound quantities of meth" and "kilogram quantities of fentanyl" were seized. Authorities say that cocaine, marijuana, and multiple guns were also seized in the investigation.

Federal officials later released the names of 12 individuals in custody in connection to the investigation:

  • Chance Morton, 34, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
  • Nicholas Stallings, 38, of Forest Park, Georgia;
  • George James, 52, of Hawesville, Kentucky;
  • Desmond Morton, 38 of Owensboro, Kentucky;
  • Morgan Anderson, 36, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
  • William Simmons, 49, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
  • Johnny Albury, 55, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
  • Charles Hudson, 44, of Vero Beach, Florida;
  • Ellis Parker, 64, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
  • Willie Mosley, 55, of Hagerstown, Maryland;
  • Brian Ray, 36, of Philpot, Kentucky;
  • Lindsay R. Harper, 39, of Hawesville, Kentucky.

All 12 were charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine between July 2022 and February 14, 2023.

Each of the 12 suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.

