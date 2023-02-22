12 suspects named in meth and fentanyl bust out of Owensboro

Officials came together in Owensboro, Kentucky on Wednesday morning to announce the seizure of large amounts of meth and fentanyl, along with multiple arrests in the investigation.
Members of the Owensboro Police Department joined by DEA officials to make the announcement on the operation, dubbed "Operation Short Circuit."
Mike Gannon with the DEA said that several search warrants were served in the Owensboro area on Wednesday, leading to multiple arrests. "Many of the individuals in this organization had very lengthy criminal histories, so it's a great deal for us to take this case down and make our community a safer place," Gannon said.
In total, OPD says six search warrants were served in Owensboro, along with two search warrants in Florida.
Through the investigation, which started back in September, Gannon said that "multi-pound quantities of meth" and "kilogram quantities of fentanyl" were seized. Authorities say that cocaine, marijuana, and multiple guns were also seized in the investigation.
Federal officials later released the names of 12 individuals in custody in connection to the investigation:
- Chance Morton, 34, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
- Nicholas Stallings, 38, of Forest Park, Georgia;
- George James, 52, of Hawesville, Kentucky;
- Desmond Morton, 38 of Owensboro, Kentucky;
- Morgan Anderson, 36, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
- William Simmons, 49, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
- Johnny Albury, 55, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
- Charles Hudson, 44, of Vero Beach, Florida;
- Ellis Parker, 64, of Owensboro, Kentucky;
- Willie Mosley, 55, of Hagerstown, Maryland;
- Brian Ray, 36, of Philpot, Kentucky;
- Lindsay R. Harper, 39, of Hawesville, Kentucky.
All 12 were charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine between July 2022 and February 14, 2023.
Each of the 12 suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.