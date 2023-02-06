18-year-old charged after shots fired in Evansville

An 18-year-old is being charged after a shots fired incident in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the area of Lincoln Avenue near the State Hospital Park just after 11 p.m. Sunday after gunfire was reported in the area.
EPD says that officers arrived and found a man who was standing in the area of a handgun that was found.
Police say that man was 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips.
Phillips was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon charge.