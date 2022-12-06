18-year-old facing felony charge after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County

An 18-year-old is facing a felony battery charge after an assault that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to an affidavit.
A Warrick County Sheriff's Office affidavit says that the incident happened in November, when a child under the age of 14 was walking to their school bus stop.
The affidavit says the victim saw 18-year-old Sadie Bean, who was reportedly asking questions about whether or not the victim had been starting rumors.
Witnesses told authorities that Bean grabbed the victim by the hair before hitting them with a closed fist, the affidavit says.
Authorities say the young victim was checked by EMS, and had a small bump on their head and redness on their face.
Court records show a warrant for Bean's arrest was issued on Monday. She was arrested and booked into the Warrick County Jail on the Level 6 Felony charge of Battery on a Person Less than 14 Years Old.