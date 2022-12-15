19-year-old arrested in connection to woman's fatal overdose in Evansville

A 19-year-old is behind bars in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Evansville.
Records show 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Thursday morning on a charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.
An affidavit obtained by 44News shows that Cuenca's arrest stems from an incident that happened at a home on Spring Valley Road back in October.
Police said they were called to the home after Cuenca called 911 and said that a woman was overdosing on opioids.
When officers spoke with Cuenca, they say he admitted to picking up pills earlier in the day before taking them with the victim. According to police, Cuenca also admitted to knowing that the pills were laced with fentanyl.
Cuenca told police that he and the victim fell asleep, and that when he woke up, the victim appeared lifeless. Firefighters at the scene said they used all of the narcan they carry on the victim, and requested that officers bring more.
The victim was taken to the hospital in Evansville for treatment, where she later died. Medical examiners later confirmed that fentanyl was found in the victim's system.
Police said that video evidence of the overdose that was filmed by Cuenca was recovered, where Cuenca talks about witnessing the overdose and having to call police. The affidavit says that Cuenca contacted authorities about 2 and a half hours after the first video was recorded.
According to jail records, Cuenca is being held on a $100,000 bond.