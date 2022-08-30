19-year-old arrested on rape charge in Jasper

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges including rape after an investigation conducted in Jasper, Indiana, according to police.
The Jasper Police Department said Tuesday that 19-year-old Liam Kibby had been arrested on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, and sexual battery.
JPD says the investigation started after a victim claimed they were sexually assaulted by Kibby at his home.
Investigators said that Kibby was found and brought to the police department, and that after further investigation, he was arrested.
Kibby was booked into the Dubois County Jail.