2 arrested for trespassing and drug possession on old UE softball field

Two people have been arrested for drug possession and trespassing at the University of Evansville's old softball field on Division Street.
Authorities say officers were sent to the old UE softball field after UE officials said someone was living in the building adjacent to the field and wanted to clear the space out.
Officers say UE workers found someone had been inside the property. They also said there were candles lit and a substantial amount of personal property inside.
Authorities say UE officials told them a lock not belonging to the University had been placed on the garage door, preventing university staff from entering. UE officials told police they cut the lock off and put a new one on, according to an affidavit.
The UE maintenance staff opened the door for officers, according to authorities.
Police found Kyle Lannert and Ryan Klauss inside.
Officers found a lot of personal property in the room, including a lit candle on the floor next to an air mattress, according to authorities.
Officers say they also found a baggie with a white crystalline substance and a baggie with a brown substance. According to an affidavit, officers also found a smoking device with residue.
Lannert told authorities he and Klauss had been staying in the building for about a week. He said nobody had been up there but went back and forth between someone being there or not, officers say.
Lannert told police the property in the room belonged to him other than a few items. Lannert said he found the meth and smoking device, according to authorities.
Lannert and Klauss were arrested for trespassing. Lannert admitted he had meth inside of his medical boot after officers asked if they could search it.
Klauss and Lannert were transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Authorities say the white crystalline substances tested positive for meth and the brown substance tested positive for meth as well.