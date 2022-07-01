 Skip to main content
2 officers killed, 5 others injured in eastern Kentucky shooting; Suspect arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Lance Storz via Pike County KY Jail

Two officers were killed and five others were injured in a shooting incident that happened in eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

According to an arrest citation, 49-year-old Lance P. Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple police officers at his Floyd County, Kentucky home on Thursday just before 7 p.m.

The citation says that two officers died at the scene, and that five others were injured. One EMA personnel was also injured, and a police K9 was also killed, the citation says.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Storz was arrested and booked into the Pike County, Kentucky Jail. The citation shows he faces two charges of murder of a police officer, a charge of attempted murder, five charges of attempted murder of police officers, and one charge of assault on a service animal.

Storz is being held on a $10 million cash bond.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.

