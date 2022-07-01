2 officers killed, 5 others injured in eastern Kentucky shooting; Suspect arrested

Two officers were killed and five others were injured in a shooting incident that happened in eastern Kentucky on Thursday.
According to an arrest citation, 49-year-old Lance P. Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple police officers at his Floyd County, Kentucky home on Thursday just before 7 p.m.
The citation says that two officers died at the scene, and that five others were injured. One EMA personnel was also injured, and a police K9 was also killed, the citation says.
Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022
Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Storz was arrested and booked into the Pike County, Kentucky Jail. The citation shows he faces two charges of murder of a police officer, a charge of attempted murder, five charges of attempted murder of police officers, and one charge of assault on a service animal.
Storz is being held on a $10 million cash bond.
The incident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.