2 people arrested on multiple battery charges

2 Evansville residents were arrested on multiple charges after trying to take a child and fighting the child's mother.
Terra Meece and Raphael Miles were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after police say they tried to take a child and battered the child's mother.
Authorities say they were called to a gas station off SE Eighth Street for an attempted robbery and battery incident on October 20th at 6:00 p.m.
Police say they viewed security camera footage of the incident.
The victim was at a gas station and trying to avoid her child's father, Raphael Miles, police say. She was pushing her infant child in a stroller at the time.
Miles and Meece were together, according to authorities.
According to law enforcement, miles attempted to take the child from the stroller, and the victim held on to the child.
A fight began resulting in the victim being pushed to the ground by Miles, according to an affidavit.
Police say Meece then grabbed onto the child's arm and began pulling on their arm to try to remove the child.
Miles and Meece eventually pulled the child from the victim, and Miles left the store with the child, according to authorities.
Meece pushed the victim to the ground. While the victim was trying to call 911, Meece threw the phone on the ground, authorities say
Meece pulled on the victim's hair and eventually left the store.
Miles was taken into custody, arrested on Domestic battery and Neglect charges, and later released.
Meece was arrested on battery on a person less than 14 years old, criminal mischief, interfering in the reporting of a crime, assisting a criminal, and battery charges.