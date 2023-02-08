 Skip to main content
3 charged in drug trafficking organization in Madisonville

 42-year-old Talisha L. Moore,  43-year-old James A. Moore, 42-year-old Joshua T. Skinner

 El'Agance Shemwell

A month long drug trafficking investigation, has led to the arrest of 3 Madisonville residents. 

In January, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Units received tips about a home in the 600 block of Broadway Street, trafficking various types of illicit drugs. According to MPD, detectives made several traffic stops on vehicles leaving the residence. 

Wednesday, a search warrant was executed on the home and officers say they seized a large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana, cocaine, meth, counterfeit fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia. 

As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old James A. Moore, 42-year-old Talisha L. Moore, and 42-year-old Joshua T. Skinner were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several drug-related charges.

