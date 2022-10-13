4 pounds of marijuana found in man's car after he backed into EPD cruiser, affidavit says

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he backed into an Evansville Police Department cruiser on Wednesday with more than four pounds of marijuana in his car.
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were driving down Highway 41 near Volkman Road just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday when they saw a silver Chevy Impala merge without using their turn signal until they were already half way into the next lane.
A short time later, the deputy says they saw the driver do the same thing again, and that they were also going 70 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Officials say an EPD Officer and K9 Deputy pulled the car over in the parking lot of Dollar General and talked to the driver, 41-year-old Rodney Kyle II.
As authorities were talking to Kyle, they said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
Authorities say they told Kyle to get out of the car, but that he refused to do so. They say he then backed his car into the EPD officer's patrol vehicle and then tried to run.
According to the sheriff's office, Kyle was taken into custody and his car was searched. In the vehicle, deputies say they found a trash bag with more than four pounds of marijuana inside, and a gun.
Deputies say they checked Kyle's criminal history, which showed several convictions for dealing narcotics, including cocaine.
Kyle was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, dealing marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.