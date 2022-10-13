 Skip to main content
.Gusty west winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20
percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today
and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday for southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.


* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
of 25 to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday
afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

4 pounds of marijuana found in man's car after he backed into EPD cruiser, affidavit says

  • Updated
  • 0
Rodney Kyle II via Vanderburgh County Jail

Rodney Kyle II, age 41, via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he backed into an Evansville Police Department cruiser on Wednesday with more than four pounds of marijuana in his car.

A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were driving down Highway 41 near Volkman Road just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday when they saw a silver Chevy Impala merge without using their turn signal until they were already half way into the next lane.

A short time later, the deputy says they saw the driver do the same thing again, and that they were also going 70 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Officials say an EPD Officer and K9 Deputy pulled the car over in the parking lot of Dollar General and talked to the driver, 41-year-old Rodney Kyle II.

As authorities were talking to Kyle, they said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Authorities say they told Kyle to get out of the car, but that he refused to do so. They say he then backed his car into the EPD officer's patrol vehicle and then tried to run.

According to the sheriff's office, Kyle was taken into custody and his car was searched. In the vehicle, deputies say they found a trash bag with more than four pounds of marijuana inside, and a gun.

Deputies say they checked Kyle's criminal history, which showed several convictions for dealing narcotics, including cocaine.

Kyle was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, dealing marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

