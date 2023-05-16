 Skip to main content
911 audio gives inside look at chaotic weekend incident at Eastland Mall

  • Updated
  • 0
Police respond to an incident at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Newly-released 911 audio gives an inside look at a chaotic situation that unfolded at Eastland Mall in Evansville.

The incident happened on Saturday. Officials with the Evansville Police Department said that two officers were sitting outside in the parking lot when people came running outside, yelling that shots had been fired.

Inside the mall, authorities found the scene of a large fight being described by concerned 911 callers. During the investigation, authorities said that a extended handgun magazine was recovered inside the building, and that a handgun was found outside.

On Tuesday, dispatchers released 14 calls from worried citizens. Many calls were from employees at the mall, some of who had locked up their stores and gathered in back rooms.

911 call from inside mall store

While some were concerned that there was an active shooter in the mall, authorities said that no shots were ever fired.

A customer inside the mall worried there could be a shooter

Multiple people were detained and questioned by police after the incident, and two teens were arrested on criminal charges.

One of those teens was 16-year-old Braylin Underwood, police said. Underwood is being charged as an adult in the case.

Authorities said that the incident was still under investigation, and that more people could be charged.

