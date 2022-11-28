Accused truck thief arrested after Evansville business owner fends him off, police say

An Evansville business owner was able to fend off a man who appeared to be trying to steal his truck on Sunday morning, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a business on Tippecanoe Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday for a holdup in progress. They say the victim, who owns the business, had called 911 to report someone trying to steal his vehicle.
Officers arrived and found the business owner holding the other man on the ground.
When officers spoke with the victim, he explained that he had just arrived at his business to open up shop. He told police he had left his truck running and unlocked outside while he went in to make a cup of coffee, and that as he was inside, he saw the other man getting into his truck.
The business owner told police he was able to go outside and stop the man from driving off. He says the man hit him in the face several times during a struggle, and that the man tried to get away several times before officers arrived.
Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Nickolas Stewart.
When police asked Stewart about what happened, they say he told them that he was "told by the native gods to do this act." They say Stewart went on to say that in order to protect the preservative land he had to complete a peaceful protest inside the victim's truck.
Police say Stewart also admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana earlier in the morning.
Stewart was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a robbery charge.