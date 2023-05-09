Affidavit details arrest of 30-year-old man at Pike County high school

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A probable cause affidavit obtained by 44News sheds more light on a recent arrest that happened outside a local high school.
Authorities with the Pike County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a man had been arrested in the parking lot of Pike Central High School.
We now know the man who was arrested was 30-year-old John Carroll of Huntingburg.
According to the affidavit, a deputy saw Carroll sitting in a running vehicle, facing towards the school, in the parking lot around 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
In the affidavit, the deputy says he knew of Carroll from previous incidents, where students told him that Carroll would sell them vapes, alcohol, and marijuana vape cartridges. They say they also knew of an incident where Carroll was accused of selling vapes in the parking lot of the high school.
When the deputy confronted Carroll in the parking lot, they say he told them he was picking up a student - but the deputy says it was learned that Carroll didn't have permission to pick the student up.
Authorities say that Carroll admitted to selling kids tobacco and alcohol in the past after being advised of his Miranda Warnings. After that, Carroll gave authorities consent to search his phone and vehicle, the affidavit says.
On Carroll's phone, authorities say they found Carroll had sent photos and had conversations about vaping devices with a student. They say they also found a sexually explicit image and videos that were sent by Carroll, as well as an explicit image of a minor.
The affidavit says that Carroll was interviewed, as well as several minors.
Carroll was arrested on charges of possession of child porn, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.