Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after hospital trip reveals baby's head injury

An Evansville mom has been arrested on felony neglect charges after officials say they discovered a head injury on her baby.
An affidavit says that the incident happened back in March, when 27-year-old Kaelyn James called 911 for medical assistance for her baby, who she said was having a seizure.
AMR and officers arrived at the scene and the baby was taken to the hospital.
Police say that at the hospital, the baby was given an EEG, which James thought was causing another seizure. They say James accused the hospital of "putting chemicals in [the baby's] brain" before trying to rip off the EEG leads.
According to the affidavit, the EEG didn't show any signs of epileptiform activity, but the doctor thought the EEG was abnormal so an MRI was ordered.
The affidavit goes on to say that the MRI showed a right subdural hematoma which was acute, which according to radiology standards, means it had occurred within the previous day.
When police interviewed James, they say she said that no one else had cared for her child other than her, but that she was worried that the child's father may have given the child something like Suboxone. Police say James denied any kind of physical abuse against the baby, as well as any types of falls or accidents in the home.
James also said she was in a rollover wreck in Tennessee about two weeks before the hospital visit, but investigators said that it's not believed that the wreck was the cause of the child's injury, the affidavit says.
A warrant was issued for James's arrest in December, and she was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two felony neglect charges late Wednesday night.