Affidavit: First responder threatens EPD officer and his children during assault arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD cruiser generic

An emergency medical first responder who was being arrested for an assault threatened to deny care to an Evansville police officer and his children if they were shot, according to an affidavit.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to an assault involving 38-year-old Melissa Hall early Thursday morning.

EPD says officers were able to view video footage of the incident, which showed Hall committing the assault and blocking the doorway when the victim was trying to leave.

While Hall was at the Vanderburgh County Jail for booking, she threatened an EPD officer and his children by refusing them medical attention during a dispatched medical run, the affidavit says. It says Hall is employed by AMR, and that she stated her position to officers multiple times during the incident.

The affidavit says that Hall told an officer that if he was shot, she would refuse to intubate him, and that the same went for his children.

We reached out to AMR for comment, and they told us that Hall is actually an employee of Warrick EMS. We have reached out to Warrick EMS for clarification.

Hall was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery, confinement, and intimidation. Her mugshot was not immediately released.

