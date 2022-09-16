Affidavit says Mt. Vernon infant who died also had healing rib fractures from previous incident

An affidavit for probable cause released on Friday shows new information on the death investigation of a young child in the Posey County city of Mt. Vernon, Indiana.
As we reported on Thursday, 26-year-old Devin Morrison was arrested and charged with neglect resulting in death after investigators said his 10-month-old daughter died from brain bleeding caused by multiple skull fractures.
The affidavit released on Friday says that Morrison claimed he was holding the infant when he slipped and fell, dropping the child on the floor. It also says that the child's head trauma was "inconsistent with a fall as described by Morrison," and was reported by medical staff as suspect for abuse.
According to the affidavit, the child was recovering from past rib fractures. According to a doctor, the infant's healing rib fractures occurred "about two weeks or more prior."
The affidavit goes on to say that Morrison claimed that the infant's rib fractures could have been caused by another child in the home throwing a toy, but that he didn't notice any bruising or abnormal behavior from the infant who died.
When confronted with medical evidence that the infant's injuries could not have been caused by the fall he described, Morrison had no other explanation for how the injuries could have happened, the affidavit says.
After being arrested on Thursday, Morrison's bond was set at $1 million, or $100,000 cash.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.