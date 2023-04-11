Affidavit: Teen facing felony charge for wrongly entering Central High School as prank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A teen is facing a felony charge after wrongly entering Central High School in Evansville, according to an affidavit.
An affidavit from the EVSC Police says that 19-year-old Logan Payne of Newburgh was arrested on a felony Criminal Trespass charge after an incident that happened Monday.
One officer at Central High School was working Monday when they were told about someone who wasn't a student at the school sitting in a classroom. A teacher at the high school said they saw the student, later identified as Payne, sitting in her class during first period.
The affidavit says that Payne told the teacher he was a new student, and that he wasn't sure where he was supposed to be. He went on to say that his name was "Eric Assterman" and that he didn't have a class schedule, the affidavit says.
The teacher had another student escort Payne to the attendance office, thinking he was a new student. It was then that Payne admitted to the student that he was a Castle High School student only there on a dare by some friends, the affidavit says.
After that, Payne left the school, but was later identified by help from Castle administrators, the affidavit says.
Authorities say Payne was arrested at his home in Newburgh, where he admitted to playing a prank by entering Central. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.