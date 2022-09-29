Affidavit: Toddler in Evansville murder investigation had severe burn and head injury, cigarette burn

An affidavit filed by investigators in Evansville reveals gruesome details surrounding the death investigation of an 18-month-old child.

As reported on Wednesday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that 21-year-old Tavion Cobb had been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of the young child.

The affidavit released on Thursday says that authorities responded to the hospital for the unresponsive toddler, who they found with a "large severe burn" on the left side of his face, in addition to a "severe head injury."

Investigators said that what appeared to be a cigarette burn was also seen behind the child's knee.

Authorities said they spoke with the child's mother, who had brought the child to the hospital.

The child's mother told authorities that Cobb offered to watch the child because it was crying and wouldn't sleep. She said Cobb showed up to and offered to watch the boy after she sent him a video of him crying. Authorities say they viewed the video, and that there were no inquiries visible on the child.

According to the affidavit, the child's mom said that Cobb texted her a while later, and said that the child was sick and throwing up. A little while later, the child's mother said she facetimed Cobb and saw the mark on the child's face, but that the child was not awake.

The mother says that's when she told Cobb to bring the child home. She says that Cobb brought the child back, but that he was unresponsive and cold.

When Cobb was taken in for an interview, police say he gave no explanation of the severe head injury or the burn on the child's face.

Police say Cobb claimed that the child had woken up and eaten breakfast before going back to his mother, but that medical staff told them that would have been impossible.

As the investigation, Cobb was arrested on charges of murder and neglect causing death.

Cobb will appear in court for the first time on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The child's mother has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. You can see that page by clicking here.