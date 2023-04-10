Affidavit: Woman arrested on neglect and DUI charges after young child left alone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is being charged with multiple crimes including neglect and DUI after getting pulled over while under the influence Monday, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says the investigation started early Monday morning around 2 a.m.
Officers say a woman called 911 and said that 56-year-old Lisa Vanbibber was supposed to be watching her young child, but that Vanbibber said she was looking for the child because she couldn't find them.
The woman told police she rushed to the home where the child was staying to see what was going on, where she found the child asleep on the living room floor and Vanbibber nowhere in sight. The woman also told police she found a large bottle of rum that was almost empty, which wasn't there when she dropped the child off earlier.
EPD says dispatch was able to have Vanbibber's phone pinged, which led officers to the area of North Burkhardt Road. Officers say they pulled Vanbibber over in the area and that she was unsteady on her feet and smelled like alcohol.
Vanbibber was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after taking field sobriety tests and a chemical test, which showed a result of .202, police said. She faces charges including neglect and DUI.