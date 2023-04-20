Alarm leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests at Gibson County home, sheriff says

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people were arrested after an alarm at a home in Gibson County led to the discovery of drugs, according to authorities.
A sergeant with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on East 50 North for an alarm that was going off in the garage.
The sheriff's office says that the sergeant approached the open garage door and went in after announcing himself and getting no response. Inside, the sergeant discovered people using drugs, GCSO says.
After a search warrant was obtained and served, authorities say Timothy McGillem and James Schupp were both arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on drug and paraphernalia charges.