...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Alarm leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests at Gibson County home, sheriff says

  Updated
  • 0
Timothy McGillem and James Schupp via Gibson County Sheriff's Office

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people were arrested after an alarm at a home in Gibson County led to the discovery of drugs, according to authorities.

A sergeant with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on East 50 North for an alarm that was going off in the garage.

The sheriff's office says that the sergeant approached the open garage door and went in after announcing himself and getting no response. Inside, the sergeant discovered people using drugs, GCSO says.

After a search warrant was obtained and served, authorities say Timothy McGillem and James Schupp were both arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on drug and paraphernalia charges.

