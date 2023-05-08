Amy Word has latest court hearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville business owner and school board member who police said was arrested in connection to a drug investigation had a court hearing on Monday morning.
Amy Word's latest hearing was held at 9 a.m. on Monday.
During Monday's hearing, Word had another review hearing scheduled for July 10 at 9 a.m.
Word was also granted permission to travel out of state.
Word, a member of the EVSC Board of School Trustees and owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill, was arrested in July of 2022 on the felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance after police said that she had knowledge of "narcotics activity" at her place of business.
Word was asked to resign from her position on the school board following her arrest but refused to do so. Board members would then approve an unpaid leave of absence for Word at her request.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on the case.