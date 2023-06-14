Another arrest made after 3-year-old child shot in the head in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Another arrest has been made in connection to the shooting of a young child in Evansville.

As we previously reported, an Evansville woman named Porsha Walker was arrested on drug and neglect charges after her 3-year-old child was shot in the head at a home on Independence Avenue. Police said they found a large amount of meth, digital scales, and marijuana during a search of the home.

44News learned Wednesday that a new arrest has been made in the case.

According to police, 38-year-old Jeffery Currie is now behind bars on meth, gun and neglect charges in connection to the incident.

EPD says that after the shooting happened, Currie never showed up at the hospital and Walker said she had no idea where he was.

Originally, Walker claimed that the gun used in the shooting was found in a box in the backyard of the home, police said. They say that Walker told them she brought the box into the house, took out the gun, and put it back into the unlocked box, before the 3-year-old got ahold of it while she was attending to other kids in the home.

Police say Currie was arrested after a witness placed him at the scene and said he lives at the home, contrary to Walker's statements.

The witness also told police that the 3-year-old child who was shot had found the gun on the bed, according to an affidavit.