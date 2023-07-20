Another body found in second abandoned Evansville home, coroner says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The coroner's office and police are investigating two deaths involving bodies found in abandoned Evansville homes.

As we reported back on July 14, police were called to a home on Harriet Street after someone discovered a woman's body in a boarded-up home.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Thursday that the identity of the woman was still unknown, as is the manner and cause of death.

While there is no new information in that case, the coroner's office tells us that a similar incident is also under investigation.

According to the coroner's office, another body was found in an abandoned home on Read Street the next day on July 15.

The coroner says the body was that of 39-year-old Derek Clark, but that Clark's final autopsy report is also pending.

No other details have been released at this time, but we will continue to follow the investigation.