Another teen arrested in connection with May incident at Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Another teen is being charged in connection to an incident that happened at Evansville's Eastland Mall back in May.

As we reported in May, a shooting scare unfolded at the mall after multiple people called 911 and reported hearing gunshots.

Police said it was quickly determined that no shots were ever fired, but a gun and an extended handgun magazine were recovered from the scene. Two teens were arrested after the incident, and one of those teens was later charged as an adult in the case.

Police now say that another teen, 18-year-old Jerry Morrow of Henderson, has been arrested and charged in the case.

According to EPD, bodycam and security camera footage helped identify Morrow as one of the suspects who ran from the scene at the mall back in May. They say Morrow was caught on camera running away from an officer and getting into a vehicle with a Kentucky license plate, which let investigators identify him.

EPD says investigators talked to Morrow's parent, who said they knew that Morrow was involved in the incident at the mall because he had told them about it right after it happened.

Police say they got Morrow's phone number and called him, but that he hung up. They say several weeks passed before they reached out to Morrow's parent again, who said Morrow wouldn't be talking without an attorney.

Records show that Morrow was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. He faces a criminal gang activity charge.

Morrow was released from jail after posting a $500 bond.