Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville

Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville.
44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville.
We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case, with 19-year-old Matthew Riley of Owensboro booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 11 a.m. Friday morning.
Like Cuenca, Riley faces the charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
At the time of the fatal overdose, which happened in Evansville in October, police said that Cuenca had traveled to Owensboro with a woman to purchase fentanyl-laced pills, before both took the pills resulting in the woman's fatal overdose.
While investigating the case, authorities said they found messages sent from Cuenca's Facebook account to Riley about meeting in Owensboro to buy the fentanyl pills.
Police say that Cuenca admitted to pickup up the pills and taking them with the overdose victim. Investigators said that video evidence of the overdose was filmed by Cuenca, but that Cuenca didn't call authorities until about 2 and a half hours after the first video was recorded.
Both Cuenca and Riley remain held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $100,000 cash bonds.