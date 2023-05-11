Armed robbery at Daviess County convenience store leads to one arrest

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An armed robbery in Daviess County landed one man in jail.
Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say 41-year-old Jason Dowdy was arrested and charged for an armed robbery that happened on Monday.
Deputies were called to a robbery at Franey's Food Mart on Highway 54, where a masked man dressed in black had reportedly pulled a gun on the store attendant.
The sheriff's office says the armed man demanded the keys to a slot machine located inside the store.
The store worker and a customer were able to get out of the store, and the robber ran from the scene, DCSO says.
The sheriff's office says evidence was found in the area with some help from an Owensboro Police Department K9, leading to Dowdy as a suspect.
Dowdy was interviewed and confessed to the robbery, the sheriff's office says.
Dowdy was booked into the Daviess County Jail.