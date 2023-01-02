 Skip to main content
Armed robbery suspect caught on camera in Henderson

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson Police photo of armed robbery suspect

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, need your help identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies.

The Henderson Police Department put the request out on Monday, sharing two photos of the suspect from both robberies.

According to police, the first robbery happened at the Kelly's Food Mart on Washington Street on the evening of Dec. 22. They say the second robbery happened about 20 minutes after the first one, this time at the Vinny's Market on Madison Street.

HPD says the suspect in the robberies is believed to be a white man in his 20s, around six feet tall with a slim build. They say he had a black handgun during both robberies, and that he was wearing the clothes shown in the photos.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call HPD.

