Arrest is made in Thursday bank robbery on Evansville's north side

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue.
47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm.
The bank teller gave a description of what happened when Staser told him to fill his envelope with money.
Staser was arrested in a parking lot just a few blocks north of the bank, wearing a different outfit, with his pockets full of money.
He was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.