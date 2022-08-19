 Skip to main content
Arrest is made in Thursday bank robbery on Evansville's north side

  • Updated
Old National Bank Robbery Northside
Tommy Mason

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue.

47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm.

The bank teller gave a description of what happened when Staser told him to fill his envelope with money.

Staser was arrested in a parking lot just a few blocks north of the bank, wearing a different outfit, with his pockets full of money.

He was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

