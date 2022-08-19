Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue.
47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm.
Police say Staser showed a note to the bank teller that demanded money and said not to hit the alarm. They say Staser never pulled out a weapon, and that no one was injured.
Staser was arrested in a parking lot just a few blocks north of the bank with his pockets full of money, according to police.
When police caught up with Staser, they say he was taken to the hospital for treatment because he was complaining of chest pains.
After being cleared at the hospital, Staser was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.