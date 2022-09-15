 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arrest made after man shot twice in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Hines via Daviess County Jail

Michael Hines via Daviess County Jail

A suspect has been arrested in an Owensboro, Kentucky shooting that sent one man to the hospital, according to police.

The Owensboro Police Department said Thursday that 23-year-old Michael E. Hines was arrested on four counts of Wanton Endangerment and one count of Assault after a shooting that happened over the weekend.

OPD says officers were called to an area of West 7th Street near Orchard Street on Sunday, where they found a man who had been shot two times. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to OPD, detectives collected evidence and determined that an argument had taken place between Hines and the victim, that led to Hines firing multiple rounds.

OPD says Hines has a criminal history that includes charges of theft, fleeing police, criminal trespassing, public intoxication, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you