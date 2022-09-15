Arrest made after man shot twice in Owensboro

A suspect has been arrested in an Owensboro, Kentucky shooting that sent one man to the hospital, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department said Thursday that 23-year-old Michael E. Hines was arrested on four counts of Wanton Endangerment and one count of Assault after a shooting that happened over the weekend.
OPD says officers were called to an area of West 7th Street near Orchard Street on Sunday, where they found a man who had been shot two times. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
According to OPD, detectives collected evidence and determined that an argument had taken place between Hines and the victim, that led to Hines firing multiple rounds.
OPD says Hines has a criminal history that includes charges of theft, fleeing police, criminal trespassing, public intoxication, and unlawful transaction with a minor.