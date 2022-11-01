Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County

Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161 at the construction zone just north of the Blue Bridge, near County Road 560 South.
The sheriff's office says two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with injuries considered minor.
While the crash remains under investigation at this time, the sheriff's office says that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, and that an arrest has been made.
44News has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on the arrest and charges, but that information was not made immediately available.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.