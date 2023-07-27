Arrest made after Wednesday night motel robbery in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An arrest has been made in connection to a robbery we first reported on Wednesday night.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to the incident at the Deluxe Inn at Diamond Avenue and Old Business 41.

A victim told officers that the assailant had knocked on their door at the motel, punching them in the face and demanding their wallet when they answered the door.

The victim told officers that the stolen wallet had $220 inside.

Police say they found the suspect, 34-year-old Luke Schmitz walking near the scene of the crime, and that the victim was able to identify him as the robber.

During a search, police said they found $228 in Schmitz's pocket.

EPD says officers also talked to another nearby person, who said that Schmitz had just told them he knocked someone out at the Deluxe Inn.

Schmitz was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a robbery charge.