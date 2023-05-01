Arrest made after woman assaulted and robbed at ATM in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro man is being charged after an assault and robbery that happened at an ATM.
The Owensboro Police Department says it happened back on the evening of Saturday, April 22.
Officers were called to an ATM on Starlite Drive, where a woman was assaulted and robbed while withdrawing some cash. Police said that the suspect took the woman's money and ran off.
Through the investigation that followed, 23-year-old Manuel Cuaha was arrested and charged on Sunday, OPD says.
Cuahua was booked into the Daviess County Jail on a 1st degree robbery charge.
Police say Cuahua has previously been charged with other crimes like theft, criminal trespassing, fleeing police, and more.