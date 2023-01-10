 Skip to main content
Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Owensboro man

Faith Foreman, 25, of Owensboro (Daviess County Jail photo)

There's an update to a fatal hit-and-run that has been under investigation since August 2022 in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Investigators confirmed with 44News Tuesday that 25-year-old Faith Foreman was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection to the incident.

Back in August, police said they were investigating the death of 25-year-old Jacob Simpson.

At the time, police said that Simpson's injuries appeared to indicate that he had been struck by a vehicle or fell from a moving vehicle.

Simpson was found at the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street, and the coroner's office ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Foreman was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on Monday.

Jail records show Foreman's bond is set at $5,000 full cash, with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12.

No other details are available right now, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

