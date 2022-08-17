Arrest made in connection to multiple armed robberies in Knox County

Investigators say they've made an arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in Knox County, Indiana.
The Indiana State Police said Wednesday that 25-year-old Davis R. Miller had been arrested in connection to the robberies, which both happened at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street in Vincennes.
During the armed robberies, a man entered the business with a handgun and took money.
Police say they were able to identify Miller as the suspect in both robberies.
ISP says Miller was arrested at his home without incident.
He was booked into the Knox County Jail on felony charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.