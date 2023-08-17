Arrest made in connection to woman's deadly fentanyl overdose in Madisonville

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly fentanyl overdose that claimed the life of a Madisonville woman back in 2021.
Authorities with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office say they've charged 42-year-old Tanisha Dhaliwal with 2nd degree manslaughter in connection to the overdose death of Jenny Doolin.
Back on April 1, 2021, deputies responded to a home on Edwards Street in Madisonville, where they found Doolin unresponsive on the floor. They say Doolin was taken to the hospital, but that she passed away.
Through an investigation, authorities say they learned that Doolin had driven to Hopkinsville to meet Dhaliwal and buy pills from her the night before her death.
Doolin was 29-years-old.
Dhaliwal was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Wednesday, and remains held on a $10,000 cash bond. She's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.