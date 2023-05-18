 Skip to main content
Arrest made in string of Madisonville car break-ins

Cody Ellison

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Investigators in Madisonville say they've made an arrest in a string of vehicle break-ins.

We first told you about the incident on Wednesday, after a man was caught on camera stealing from vehicles in several neighborhood.

On Thursday morning, the Madisonville Police Department said a quick arrest had been made.

According to MPD, 24-year-old Cody Ellison was identified as the suspect in the case. Police say they found Ellison and property stolen from the vehicles in a Madisonville home.

Ellison was booked into the Hopkins County Jail, where he faces several theft charges.

