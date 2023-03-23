Arrest warrant served on teen suspect in deadly Vanderburgh County double shooting

The suspected gunman in a deadly double shooting that happened on Cypress Dale Road in Vanderburgh County, Indiana has been taken into custody.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a warrant had been served on 18-year-old Austin Ousley on charges including murder, attempted murder, and residential entry.

Earlier this month, the sheriff's office had announced the charges against Ousley as he continued to recover from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During a news conference on the incident, Sheriff Noah Robinson said that Ousley shot two brothers - Chad Wildt and Shawn Wildt - after the brothers came inside the home and confronted Ousley and his friend for trespassing. Shawn would die from his injuries, with Chad being taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police would then search for Ousley, and said that they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face.

While Ousley was initially in critical condition after reportedly shooting himself, the sheriff's office said Thursday that he had recovered enough for the warrant to be served.

VCSO says that Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman conducted a remote video arraignment while Ousley remained in his hospital room. They sayOusley is in custody with no bond and is being guarded by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

