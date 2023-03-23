Arrest warrant served on teen suspect in deadly Vanderburgh County double shooting

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&
Arrest warrant served on teen suspect in deadly Vanderburgh County double shooting

Vanderburgh County investigation scene

Authorities at the scene of a shooting incident on Cypress Dale Road in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on 2-27-2023

The suspected gunman in a deadly double shooting that happened on Cypress Dale Road in Vanderburgh County, Indiana has been taken into custody.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a warrant had been served on 18-year-old Austin Ousley on charges including murder, attempted murder, and residential entry.

Earlier this month, the sheriff's office had announced the charges against Ousley as he continued to recover from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

During a news conference on the incident, Sheriff Noah Robinson said that Ousley shot two brothers - Chad Wildt and Shawn Wildt - after the brothers came inside the home and confronted Ousley and his friend for trespassing. Shawn would die from his injuries, with Chad being taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police would then search for Ousley, and said that they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face. 

While Ousley was initially in critical condition after reportedly shooting himself, the sheriff's office said Thursday that he had recovered enough for the warrant to be served. 

VCSO says that Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman conducted a remote video arraignment while Ousley remained in his hospital room. They sayOusley is in custody with no bond and is being guarded by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

