Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting

Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning.
According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
When officers arrived, they found a man limping with injuries to his forehead and arm. They say the man told them that he had been sitting in an alley and was shot.
EPD says the man was taken to the emergency room, and that detectives and crime scene were notified.
No other details on the investigation were immediately released.