AUDIO: Woman calls 911, says man armed with gun tried to kidnap her in Evansville

Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident that happened in Evansville on Thursday.
A police report says Evansville Police Department officers responded to the area of West Louisiana Street and North 7th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday after a woman told 911 dispatchers that someone tried to kidnap her.
In 911 audio obtained by 44News, the woman can be heard frantically telling dispatchers that she was walking to the dollar store when a man driving a red car started following her.
According to the woman, the man eventually got out of the far and ran after her. The woman told dispatchers that the man had a gun on him. She said she ran and started screaming for help, and that some people living in the area heard her.
The victim told dispatchers that the man was heavy set, wearing a gray t-shirt, glasses, and jeans at the time of the incident. She said that she didn't know the man, and that she had never seen him before.
Anyone who may have more information on the incident should contact police.