Authorities charge 22 suspects in large Posey County drug investigation

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities say they've charged 22 people as part of a large drug investigation in Posey County.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says multiple arrests were made on Thursday morning as part of "Operation Last Dance."
According to authorities, 22 people face charges in the operation.
Also charged in the investigation are Alex Kempf, Sara Grabert, and Deana Byrd, but their mugshots were not immediately released.
The sheriff's says that one suspect currently remains at large - Cody T. Smith, who is shown in the image above.
"Operation Last Dance" was an 11-month undercover drug operation that began in June 2022, and assistance was provided by numerous agencies in Posey County, Daviess County, and Vanderburgh County.
The operation was named in recognition of Posey County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator and Drug Task Force Supervisor Kenneth Rose, who plans to retire later this year after serving the past 45 years in various law enforcement roles.