Authorities looking for man accused of breaking into Webster County home, shooting victim

  • Updated
Damien Golike (Webster County Sheriff's Office)

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Webster County are looking for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for Damien Golike, who you see here.

The sheriff's office says Golike forced his way into a home on Watkins-Sebree Road in the city limits of Sebree late on the night of Thursday, Aug. 24, and shot one person with a shotgun.

Authorities say the victim was treated at the hospital and released, but that Golike hasn't been seen since fleeing the scene of the shooting.

The sheriff's office say Golike's whereabouts are unknown. Anyone who sees him should contact authorities.

