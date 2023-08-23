Authorities looking for suspects after break-in at Hopkins County Middle School

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in western Kentucky are looking for suspects after a break-in at South Hopkins Middle School.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says the break-in happened over the weekend.
According to HCSO, a woman broke a window in the cafeteria and went inside. Investigators say they were able to collect blood samples from where the woman was injured on the broken window.
Multiple items were taken as a result of the break-in, including a 2019 Toro zero-turn riding lawnmower.
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call Detective Render at 270-821-5661.