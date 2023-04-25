Authorities make arrest in Warrick County murder of Evansville man

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities say they've made an arrest in connection to a recent death investigation out of Warrick County.
Authorities with the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement say 40-year-old Johnathon Buza of Evansville was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
The arrest comes after the body of Manuel Heaton, a 27-year-old man also from Evansville, was discovered at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area in Warrick County over the weekend.
Buza was booked into the Warrick County Jail. 44News has requested Buza's mugshot, and it will be added to this story once it's made available.
Authorities say the investigation is still active, and are asking anyone who might have more information to come forward.