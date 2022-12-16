Authorities release 911 call in Evansville officer-involved shooting

Authorities have released 911 call and dispatch audio surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday.
As we reported, police were sent to a home on North Third Avenue after someone called 911 and said something about people being killed.
Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say that officers arrived at the home and went inside, where a situation occurred.
They say an officer attempted to use a taser during the incident, but that it was ineffective. They say that's when the officer drew his department-issued weapon and fired it, killing one person.
Few other details surrounding the incident have been released, but we are working to learn more.
Police say they plan on releasing body camera video of the incident at some point Friday.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.