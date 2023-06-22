Authorities release more details on victim, suspect in Owensboro murder investigation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities are releasing more details about a deadly shooting that happened in Owensboro, claiming the life of a young teen.
As we reported, authorities identified the victim of Wednesday's deadly shooting near Ben Hawes Park as 16-year-old Gaymee Paw of Owensboro.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that the cause of Paw's death was ruled a homicide after the coroner determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
DCSO has also revealed that the suspect in the case is a 16-year-old boy, also from Owensboro.
The sheriff's office says the suspect was taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green, but that his name can't being released until the court allows it.
Following the teen suspect's arrest, DCSO says search warrants were obtained and executed, leading to the seizure of evidence in the case. That evidence is now being processed by the Kentucky State Police, according to DCSO.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone who might have information is being asked to contact law enforcement.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.