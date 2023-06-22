Authorities searching for three escaped inmates in western Kentucky

ELKTON, Ky. (WEVV) — The Kentucky State Police is searching for three escaped inmates in western Kentucky.
KSP says three inmates escaped from the Todd County Detention Center in Elkton on Thursday morning.
Around 10 a.m., KSP says 19-year-old Donte Churchill, 42-year-old Carl Kinley, and 40-year-old Branden Coffey stole a truck and fled from work detail.
KSP says that the three were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community of Todd County in the truck, which is a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725.
All three inmates were last seen wearing orange uniforms.
Todd County is just south of Muhlenberg County.
Anyone who sees the inmates should call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.