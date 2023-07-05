Babysitter accused of giving pills to kids has court hearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville babysitter who was arrested after being accused of giving pills to several young children appeared in court Wednesday.

Court records show 24-year-old Deana Byrd had her initial hearing on Wednesday morning.

During Byrd's hearing, her bond was set at $20,000 cash.

A no-contact order was also issued against Byrd for the three children she was accused of drugging.

If Byrd posts bond in the case, she'll have to attend drug probation, court records show.

Byrd's next hearing is set for July 18 at 10 a.m.