Black Audi stolen from Lux Motors in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are looking for more information after the theft of a valuable car.
The Evansville Police Department says a black 2018 Audi RS3 was stolen from Lux Motors on North Green River Road.
According to EPD, the theft happened between the evening of June 25 and the morning of June 26.
EPD says the suspect is a woman who was apparently wearing a mask. Police say the woman was accompanied by a man who was walking a dog, and that both arrived in the area on foot from the north.
If you have any information involving this incident, call EPD's Auto Theft Unit at (812) 436-7967.
