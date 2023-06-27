 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Black Audi stolen from Lux Motors in Evansville

  • 0
Police say this car was stolen from Lux Motors sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning

Police say this car was stolen from Lux Motors sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning (Evansville Police Department)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are looking for more information after the theft of a valuable car.

The Evansville Police Department says a black 2018 Audi RS3 was stolen from Lux Motors on North Green River Road.

According to EPD, the theft happened between the evening of June 25 and the morning of June 26.

EPD says the suspect is a woman who was apparently wearing a mask. Police say the woman was accompanied by a man who was walking a dog, and that both arrived in the area on foot from the north.

If you have any information involving this incident, call EPD's Auto Theft Unit at (812) 436-7967.

You can see more photos from EPD below.

EPD photos from stolen vehicle investigation

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you